Why Ouija boards are dangerous.

An example of the British toy maker Waddington's Ouija board sold in Britain in 1960s. My own grandmother had that board, I craved it as a child, knowing it was something exotic. I got it when she passed away in 2006 and preceded to put blood on it and try rituals. Story goes my gran and friends, in the 60s. One friend of her friends had a new boyfriend from Ireland. He said his name, but the board spelled out his real name the guy jumped up ran out my grans, it turns out he used a false name as he was in the IRA at the time. A kids advert from 1991 asking kids to play. James at The Impossible channel narrates a neighbour hood in alarm and cops attend a building because a girl who played with a Oujia board and got possessed.