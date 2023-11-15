© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Xi Jinping to Biden: China and the USA must not turn their backs on each other; competition should not become the prevailing trend
Xi Jinping stated that a potential conflict between China and the USA would lead to "unbearable consequences" for both sides, and the world is vast enough for the prosperity of both countries.