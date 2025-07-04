BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

EMBALMERS REPORT PERSISTENT BLOOD CLOTS IN CORPSES ⚕ SINCE COVID VAX ROLLOUT❗ [COVIDIOCRACY KILLS]
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
690 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
150 views • 2 months ago

The post didn't have any description, just links to Jimmy's material, which you can find at the source URL; went to X to find this:


'There is no evidence that the vaccinations increase your risk of clots.'


@DrRanj puts our minds at rest after the news that some countries have suspended the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine.


https://x.com/thismorning/status/1371774804643217410


Total bullshit - you disgusting LIAR

as a funeral director the numbers have rocketed and they are not normal clots - these are NOT NORMAL and these are NOT caused by covid, they are exclusviely in the vaccinated


https://x.com/OlooneyJohn/status/1786344749785309434


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sE_V9B4AzQc

Keywords
jimmy doreclotscovidiocracyfuneral home embalmersgaslighting propagandists
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy