EMBALMERS REPORT PERSISTENT BLOOD CLOTS IN CORPSES ⚕ SINCE COVID VAX ROLLOUT❗ [COVIDIOCRACY KILLS]

The post didn't have any description, just links to Jimmy's material, which you can find at the source URL; went to X to find this:
'There is no evidence that the vaccinations increase your risk of clots.'
@DrRanj puts our minds at rest after the news that some countries have suspended the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine.
https://x.com/thismorning/status/1371774804643217410
Total bullshit - you disgusting LIAR
as a funeral director the numbers have rocketed and they are not normal clots - these are NOT NORMAL and these are NOT caused by covid, they are exclusviely in the vaccinated
https://x.com/OlooneyJohn/status/1786344749785309434