The 'new Syrian authorities' - al-julani look-a-like parody

The "new Syrian authorities".

Israel Condemns Syria’s New Leadership Over Alawite Massacre

Israel has strongly criticized Syria’s new leadership, whose armed groups have carried out a massacre of Alawites.

"They (the new Syrian authorities) were jihadists before, and they remain jihadists—even if they now wear suits. Europe must stop legitimizing a regime that began its rule with such atrocities," Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar said in an interview with BILD.

Sa'ar also criticized European politicians for seeking engagement with Syria’s new leadership, stating that the regime has already revealed its true nature.

🐻 Israel is laying the groundwork for intervention in Syria—we've discussed this many times. Interesting how HTS never reacts to IDF incursions into Syrian territory, isn't it?