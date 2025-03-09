BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The 'new Syrian authorities' - al-julani look-a-like parody
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
49 views • 6 months ago

 The "new Syrian authorities".

Adding with this video:

Israel Condemns Syria’s New Leadership Over Alawite Massacre

Israel has strongly criticized Syria’s new leadership, whose armed groups have carried out a massacre of Alawites.

"They (the new Syrian authorities) were jihadists before, and they remain jihadists—even if they now wear suits. Europe must stop legitimizing a regime that began its rule with such atrocities," Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar said in an interview with BILD.

Sa'ar also criticized European politicians for seeking engagement with Syria’s new leadership, stating that the regime has already revealed its true nature.

🐻 Israel is laying the groundwork for intervention in Syria—we've discussed this many times. Interesting how HTS never reacts to IDF incursions into Syrian territory, isn't it?

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy