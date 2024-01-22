The Gateway Pundit | Local Reporter Describes Election Expert Halderman Breaking into Dominion Voting Machine. J. Alex Halderman demonstrated in court how Dominion machines were hacked and altered their tabulations.
On Friday, in a Federal Court In Atlanta, Georgia, University of Michigan Professor of Computer Science and Engineering J. Alex Halderman testified in front of Judge Amy Totenberg’s courtroom about the Dominion voting machines used in the Georgia elections since 2020.
As reported earlier, during his testimony, Halderman was able to HACK A DOMINION VOTING MACHINE and change the tabulation in front of U.S. District Judge Amy Totenberg in the courtroom!
Halderman USED ONLY A PEN TO CHANGE VOTE TOTALS!
READ ARTICLE:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/01/gig-is-up-exclusive-local-reporter-describes-election/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.