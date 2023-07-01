Flyer Of The Month - Vote NO To Apartheid/Say NO To The Voice.

FLYER OF THE MONTH





Say NO to Apartheid, Vote NO to the Voice.





The Australian

Government and the

Mainstream Media are NOT

disclosing the truth about

the upcoming

Voice To Parliament

referendum.





The purpose of this

flyer is to give YOU, the

Australian Public, the side

of the story you are NOT

being told.





Download here – https://roobsflyers.com/flyer/say-no-to-the-voice





Please download, print and distribute this flyer in your community. If you’re unable to print it yourself, or you don’t have access to a printing service, or for whatever reason…..we can help you. Please do not use Officeworks or Vista Print, etc





Send us an email [email protected]





See full details here - https://roobsflyers.com/flyer-of-the-month





We have made these flyers very affordable. The only cost we cannot control is the postage/shipping.





This flyer contains essential information that MUST be distributed throughout Australia. Everything we’ve been told about this Voice To Parliament is a LIE and a Trick to enable a Corporate Agenda into Australia and install fully blown Apartheid.





BONUS! When you purchase these flyers I will include the latest issue of The Light Paper – Australia.





Uncensored Truth – https://thelightaustralia.com/





The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.





All rights reserved.