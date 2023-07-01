BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Flyer Of The Month - Vote NO To Apartheid/Say NO To The Voice.
Aussie Flyers
Aussie Flyers
115 followers
Follow
9 views • 07/01/2023

FLYER OF THE MONTH


Say NO to Apartheid, Vote NO to the Voice.


The Australian

Government and the

Mainstream Media are NOT

disclosing the truth about

the upcoming

Voice To Parliament

referendum.


The purpose of this

flyer is to give YOU, the

Australian Public, the side

of the story you are NOT

being told.


Download here – https://roobsflyers.com/flyer/say-no-to-the-voice


Please download, print and distribute this flyer in your community. If you’re unable to print it yourself, or you don’t have access to a printing service, or for whatever reason…..we can help you. Please do not use Officeworks or Vista Print, etc


Send us an email [email protected]


See full details here - https://roobsflyers.com/flyer-of-the-month


We have made these flyers very affordable. The only cost we cannot control is the postage/shipping.


This flyer contains essential information that MUST be distributed throughout Australia. Everything we’ve been told about this Voice To Parliament is a LIE and a Trick to enable a Corporate Agenda into Australia and install fully blown Apartheid.


BONUS! When you purchase these flyers I will include the latest issue of The Light Paper – Australia.


Uncensored Truth – https://thelightaustralia.com/


Join Roobs Flyers:


http://roobsflyers.com/


Telegram - https://t.me/roobsflyers


Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers


Project Matilda - https://www.projectmatilda.com/Roobs


Odysee - https://odysee.com/$/invite/@roobsflyers:0


Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-flyers/


Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08


Rumble - https://rumble.com/user/Roobs


Subscribe to our magazine ~ https://roobsflyers.com/roobs-flyers-magazine


Roobs Mailer - https://roobsflyers.com/mailer


Download free flyers ~ https://roobsflyers.com/flyers


Download free PDFs ~ https://roobsflyers.com/pdf-library


The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.


All rights reserved.

Keywords
australiaroobs flyerssay no to the voicevote no to apartheidflyer of the month
