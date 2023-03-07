How Our Lady of Banneux Changed the World - Explaining the Faith

Fr. Chris Alar, Explaining the Faith





Streamed live on Mar 4, 2023





After appearing in Fatima and immediately after Beauraing, Belgium, Mary appeared in Banneux in a way that changed the world. Join Fr. Chris Alar as he explains what happened and why and how this message of heaven can help us today.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLoWiUY5MWI