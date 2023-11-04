BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
AI- What do you Think about this
Peaceseeker
Peaceseeker
260 views • 11/04/2023

The real danger of Artificial Intelligence is how it will be used by evil leaders. Governments know this. The media knows this. The world knows this. But still, people look to human leaders, human organizations, and human technology to save us from the inevitable. Artificial Intelligence will be used to track, imprison, and kill believers in the millions in the coming years before Jesus returns. There is no hope that the governments or tech leaders of this world can offer to evade the fate that awaits the world. But if your hope is in the One who lives in Eternity, then there is real hope that, even if they kill us, we will live again!

science bible jesus technology artificial
