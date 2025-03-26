BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
What's Behind The Leak?
The Kokoda Kid
The Kokoda Kid
A 'secret' war-planning meeting with White House decision-makers was 'accidentally' leaked via The Atlantic' news site after their editor in chief, Jeffrey Goldberg, was somehow mysteriously invited to sit in on that meeting.

Rachel raises some very good questions on this subject, as well as reporting on the murder of a young Palestinian journalist and the heart-rending letter he left behind should the seemingly inevitable occur.

Video Source:

Rachel Blevins

Thumbnail:

Daily Discord

Closing Theme Music:

'In Honour' by David Fesliyan

Fesliyan Studios

Video editing software using CapCut

Closing Credits Compilation:

Westcombe Motion Pictures

Oxley Park, NSW

Australia 2760

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

NOTE: There is no connection between Rachel Blevins, CapCut, or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.


Keywords
middle eastwar crimesgazayemenidfhouthisrachel blevinshossam shabat
