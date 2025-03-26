What's Behind The Leak?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A 'secret' war-planning meeting with White House decision-makers was 'accidentally' leaked via The Atlantic' news site after their editor in chief, Jeffrey Goldberg, was somehow mysteriously invited to sit in on that meeting.
Rachel raises some very good questions on this subject, as well as reporting on the murder of a young Palestinian journalist and the heart-rending letter he left behind should the seemingly inevitable occur.
Video Source:
Thumbnail:
Closing Theme Music:
'In Honour' by David Fesliyan
Video editing software using CapCut
Closing Credits Compilation:
Westcombe Motion Pictures
Oxley Park, NSW
Australia 2760
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
NOTE: There is no connection between Rachel Blevins, CapCut, or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.
pce thu01:59