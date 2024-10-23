❗️George Galloway sends a message from Kazan at the BRICS summit

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
❗️British politician George Galloway sends a message from Kazan at the BRICS summit
"This may be the most auspicious event since 1945, redefining the world as countries liberate themselves from the shackles of the US dollar.
Imperialism is continuing to lose its grip in the face of a growing united front of countries that are reestablishing the sovereign rights of nations to independence over both their domestic and foreign affairs."