What's Better than Microgreens? Sprouts, Baby!
Non-Toxic Home
Non-Toxic Home
1
101 views • 6 months ago

(Lots of links below. Our free newsletter is…. Free. And once per week, or less. Usually less. Such impressive grammatical skills I am demonstrating here!)



In this video, I wax poetic about sprouts. I like them so much, as they are so cheap and simple to grow myself! Also:



- How I use sprouts myself in various foods


- Types of seeds I’ve sprouted


- Can you use any seeds for sprouts?


- My biggest problem with sprouts


- The cheapest, clean, raw honey I’ve found (it’s off-topic, roll with it)



Microgreens: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/growing-microgreens-without-electricity-in-winter



How You Can Support Our Work: https://non-toxic-home.org/support-us



My Books: https://non-toxic-home.org/books



The Ultimate Guide to Winter Sowing: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/winter-sowing-guide-2020



Treating Nerve Damage Naturally: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/treating-nerve-damage-naturally



My Smoothies, Yo: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/easy-nutrient-dense-smoothies-for-health-sneaky-smoothie-recipe



Sprouting Lids: https://amzn.to/4hkwfVd



Are Tis Mentally Ill?: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/need-to-hear-it-from-a-phd



Raw Honey- the best price I’ve found for a gallon or two at a time, NOT an affiliate link: https://www.etsy.com/listing/791448074/2-gallon-wildflower-honey-special?ref=yr_purchases



The Best Foraging Books: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/the-best-foraging-books



How Am I Still Alive? https://non-toxic-home.org/f/how-am-i-still-alive



Minor correction: I haven’t actually read Mr. DARPA Dude’s books but have rather listened to a number of his lectures and read his articles. His books are pricey as they are used in academia.



Sign up for our free weekly-or-less newsletter, in which we share things that we don’t share anywhere else: https://non-toxic-home.org/


Search and browse ALL of our videos here: https://odysee.com/@nontoxichome:1



How You Can Support Our Work: https://non-toxic-home.org/support-us



Connect with each other (unmonitored groups):



Non-Toxic Home: https://mewe.com/group/5d0820b70dfa5252e664ce69



EI, MCS, MCAS, etc.: https://mewe.com/group/5e1b15e1edb47a7b5f4c0bdc



Latex allergy/ Food allergy: https://mewe.com/group/5e1b16dcdb68d84bc8223629



Connect with US via our newsletter and website!



Products we recommend: https://non-toxic-home.org/shop



This video is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, prevent, mitigate, or otherwise address any symptom or diagnosis. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Always consult your physician about everything, every time, everywhere. Consider this video satire if you will.



Some links may be affiliate links. If you click through and make a purchase, we may receive a little compensation at no additional cost to you. This helps pay website hosting fees- thanks!



Full disclaimer and terms of service: https://non-toxic-home.org/tos%2F-disclaimer

prepperpreppingdiyhomesteadingsproutssproutingwtshtf
