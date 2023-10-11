Could Hamas Have Done This Alone? | Joe Pags w/ LT Col Jeffrey Addicott

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Could Hamas Have Done This Alone?
LT Col Jeffrey Addicott is the founder of the Warrior Defense Project and gives some insight into the terrorist attack against Israel. Did Hamas act and plan alone? He says, no way.
Enjoyed this video? Join my Locals community for exclusive content at joepagsshow.locals.com!