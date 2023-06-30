AA_IB_269_Supreme_Decisions

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tonight I’ll discuss the recent Supreme Court decision on affirmative action. We will delve into a few other key decisions and if any of it even matters.
#SupremeCourt #AffirmativeAction #Ruling #ClarenceThomas #KetanjiJackson #Trump #Biden #AnomicAge #JohnAge
