Apocalypse Watch E149: The Trump Trials; Unfair, Unethical, Biased

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Apocalypse Watch regulars break down Trump's current legal tribulations. If they can do that to a former President, what chance do the rest of us have if they come after us? Discussion wanders through Gaza and Israel, Iran and Washington. Chicken catching, cow milking and high-speed commutes round out the topics.