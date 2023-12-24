Create New Account
Blessed Mary-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-DEC 24 2023
Rightly Dividing The Word
Published 2 months ago

The Virgin Birth Is Essential To Our Faith As Mary Is the Mother of the Son of Man. Mary Accepted the Responsibility and Blessedness That Was Bestowed Upon Her. Then Came the Time When She Needed To Know Jesus Only As Her Savior. It Is Important to Remember: (1) Mary Is Not the Queen of Heaven, (2) She Is Not Our Mediator, and (3) She Is Not the Mother of God.


biblegodjesuspodcastprophecyend times

