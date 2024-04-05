STREAMING, POLITICS, & PHILOSOPHY @DESTINY 🎙 EP 433

Dr. Jordan B. Peterson sits down in-person with Steven Bonnell II, also known as Destiny. They discuss the differences between the left and the right, force versus invitation, the feasibility and pitfalls of command economies, the dangers of ideology, and government response to worldwide crises.





Destiny, also known as Steven Bonnell II, is a prominent political commentator and content creator known for his debate skills and provocative takes on various issues. With a passion for gaming, politics, and philosophy, Destiny engages in lively discussions that often challenge the status quo.





This episode was recorded on February 3rd, 2024





- Chapters -





(0:00) Tour info 2024

(0:40) Coming up

(1:18) Intro

(2:22) Early days of streaming, how Steven entered political commentary

(7:40) Changes in thinking: shifting to the left

(12:11) The key differences between left and right worldviews

(13:29) Intervention, distribution, gigantism, and populism

(23:42) Redistribution and command economies, can they work?

(29:32) Negative externalities, balancing free markets with incentivized behavior and their effects on the poor

(37:34) Climate and economic models: two Towers of Babel

(40:57) The timeframe of C02 models changes the outlook, so how far back should we consider?

(43:12) The green guise of compassion obscures underlying intent

(47:34) The psychology of those who utter, “There are too many people on the planet”

(49:46) Destiny’s Jenga Tower, an analogy for how people become stuck in their beliefs

(57:00) Why people fear nuclear energy

(58:30) Realities of the green energy pipe dream

(1:00:32) Is it malevolence or ignorance that drives bad ideas? Motives versus public perception

(1:03:19) Both parties wield power when they have it, so how do we mitigate it?

(1:07:37) Was WWII Germany right or left wing?

(1:09:19) Moses and the desert

(1:13:56) Living in separate realities and bridging the divide

(1:15:50) MRNA, validity of rollout and excess deaths

(1:24:34) It wasn’t just the left

(1:26:27) Weighing the fear of a crisis against the use of experimental technology

(1:30:00) Mass consensus

(1:37:38) Psychopathy and levels of malevolence

(1:43:10) Do marriage and society exist without force?

(1:47:50) Tit-for-tat, force or justice?

(1:59:11) Why Steven debates





