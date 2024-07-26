© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Joe Biden is a national security risk what do you want the 25th amendment to be invoked against Joe Biden when do we want it now invoke the 25th amendment who is running the country anyway it certainly not Joe Biden he hasn't been running it since he's been installed the president the commander-in-cheat illegitimate everyone knows it