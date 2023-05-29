Dr.SHIVA: Demonic Henry Kissinger - The Fauci of Foreign Policy - Warmonger of Left & Right

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MIKE ADAMS IS A CHEAP PR. FOR ESTABLISHMENT OPPORTUNIST RFK jr A DEMONICRAT ALTERBOY
@Dr. SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD Dr.SHIVA LIVE: Henry Kissinger - The Fauci of Foreign Policy
Dr.SHIVA LIVE: Henry Kissinger - The Fauci of Foreign Policy
Link to Full Post with Transcript: https://vashiva.com/dr-shiva-live-henry-kissinger-the-fauci-of-foreign-policy/
In this discussion, Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Inventor of Email, Scientist & Engineer, shares the truth about Henry Kissinger’s crimes, advising Presidents over 60 years.
Dr.SHIVA is committed to health, education, and innovation.
Dr. SHIVA’s most recent innovation is the Truth Freedom Health® SYSTEM that is an educational, community, and technology platform that is enabling everyday people to become wiser and smarter – to think beyond Left & Right, “Pro-” and “Anti-” – by learning the SCIENCE OF SYSTEMS – to see events and things as they truly are to know the real problem to innovate the real solution.
⋯ ∇∆