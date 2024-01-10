Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Scientists Just Discovered A HIDDEN PATH Leading To A Jungle In Antarctica
channel image
High Hopes
3031 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
1516 views
Published 2 months ago

Voyager


Jan 7, 2024


A startling tale of the coldest continent on Earth can be discovered in a layer of ancient fossils found not far from the South Pole, more than half a mile below the water in an area that was previously covered in ice. The average winter temperature in the South Pole nowadays is 78 degrees Fahrenheit below zero. However, a healthy rainforest existed in Antarctica 90 million years ago, despite the region's prolonged winter darkness. Antarctica was in an exciting period at that time. It was essentially the last time that vegetation and possibly even fauna, including dinosaurs, blanketed the entire continent. On the other hand, scientists are uncovering previously unknown aspects of Antarctica.


Subscribe Here ➡ / @voyagerspace


For copyright contact ➡ / @voyagerspace


#Voyager


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vtW3kCmd6RM

Keywords
antarcticahiddenjunglescientistspathdiscoveredrainforestvoyagerancient fossilsthey are here

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket