BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Biden Oval Office Address: Israel and Ukraine War Funding
Maverick News
Maverick News
30 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
34 views • 10/20/2023

President Biden is addressing the nation from the Oval Office tonight starting at 8 p.m. Eastern Time, to once again affirm the United States' solidarity with Israel and Ukraine. Biden will ask Congress for $100 billion in supplemental funding, which will include billions in wartime aid for each country.

The will be only the second time Biden has addressed the nation, from Oval Office. It follows a trip to Israel, where he met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli President Isaac Herzog.
Biden White House Oval Office address to the nation: 8pm ET.

Maverick News LIVE.

Please support our journalism by donating at:
https://www.maverickdonations.com
or
https://www.freedomreporters.com

Visit Maverick News:
https://www.mavericknews.ca
or
https://www.mavericknewschannel.com

Please subscribe to our Rumble Channel:
https://rumble.com/c/Maverick

#biden, #ovaloffice, #politics, #ukraine, #israel, #hamas,

Keywords
newsisraelwarbidenhamas
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy