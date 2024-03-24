Dr. Ben Carson's 10 Jaw-Dropping Wisdom Points on Saving America and Preserving Our Families

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Ben Carson is a bestselling author, the former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, a 2016 Republican presidential candidate,the former director of Pediatric Neurosurgery at Johns Hopkins, and the Founder and Chairman of the American Cornerstone Institute. He is also the recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honor in the land, and he holds more than 70 honorary doctorate degrees. Dr. Carson and his wife, Candy Carson, co-founded the Carson Scholars Fund, which recognizes young people of all backgrounds for exceptional academic and humanitarian accomplishments that is currently operating in 50 states and the District of Columbia. Dr. and Mrs. Carson reside in Florida where they are the proud parents of three sons and three daughters-in-law, and blessed grandparents of eight grandchildren.
Dr. Ben Carson
