What Happened To All The Missing Maui School Buses?

There are stories getting around in some quarters that there's been a pitched battle on Maui between U.S. Marines, FEMA, and National Guardsmen, and not all on the same side either.
Even if you throw this story out the window, you're still left with some really strange events that have taken place and are still taking place in Maui.
This video from 'Hustle Bitch' delves into some of the questions and lack of suitable answers to those questions which are leaving authorities trying to duck for cover.
