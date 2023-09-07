What Happened To All The Missing Maui School Buses?

There are stories getting around in some quarters that there's been a pitched battle on Maui between U.S. Marines, FEMA, and National Guardsmen, and not all on the same side either.

Even if you throw this story out the window, you're still left with some really strange events that have taken place and are still taking place in Maui.

This video from 'Hustle Bitch' delves into some of the questions and lack of suitable answers to those questions which are leaving authorities trying to duck for cover.

Video Source:

Hustle Bitch

Opening & Closing theme music:

'Looking For Clues' by David Robson

Fesliyan Studios

This upload and closing credits compilation by:

Westcombe Motion Pictures

Oxley Park, NSW

Australia 2760

MMXXlll

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

NOTE: There is no connection between Hustle Bitch or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.

pce thu23:15