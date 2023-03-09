BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
This Saint News 9/3/2023
DFlirt
DFlirt
26 followers
7 views • 09/03/2023

Stay up on game! Real news. Real sources. It’s the stuff they really don’t want you to see.

Peace and good fortune to you all!


If you would like to buy me a cup of coffee

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dflirt


This week: First, we’ll hear David Sacks on the DOJ going after Elon Musk, then Tucker Carlson is gonna give us his perspective on the media, then General Flynn talks Americanism vs globalism, then Dr. Martin is talking New World Order. All that before we get to the headlines, followed by the top stories, and as usual, the fun stuff.


US driver pulled over with huge African bull riding shotgun in car

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2023/aug/31/bull-car-riding-shotgun-nebraska-watusi


If Donald Trump Was A Drill Rapper...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I84zknHEac0

trumpcomedyliberaldemocratcongressmusicnwobidenrepublicanflynnelon musk
