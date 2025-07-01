We’re already interacting with Galactic Civilizations

With Andrea Martin, PhD, Galactic Envoy & Former Professor

https://growingupalien.com/

Are we at the “end times,” as the Bible calls them, or a beginning? It certainly seems like a spiritual battle of some sort. On the heels of LA Marzulli’s presentation last week about the dark future that lay ahead with the return of the Fallen Angel Nephilim, this week’s guest – who is connected with some of the positively oriented members of that family of demigods (and other advanced, extraterrestrial races), will share a more hopeful take.

Dr. Martin is a former professor at Worcester University who’s now a “Galactic Envoy” - one of millions who have volunteered to come here at this time, to help Earth and humanity (and the connected universe) ensure a good ‘beginning’ on the other side of this shift. Andrea and her husband say this multitude of saviors are all volunteers, assigned to counsel those feeling awakened on who they really are.

Alluding to popular culture favorites like Star Trek’s Galactic Federation, she’ll report on the arrest of compromised extraterrestrial assets, explain the slow walk on Disclosure efforts and warn of an extraterrestrial element to the global Deep State - one that, for example, is using the Israel-Iran war to create the conditions for a fake alien salvation event that fulfills religious prophecies.

We’ll discuss how those practicing regimens to overcome paralyzing fear are needed to resist the psyops and help our brethren wipe the slate clean -- and stop these dark forces from interfering with our path on God’s green Earth.