Satan promotes emotional Christianity

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2Thess lesson #83; Looking into 1Corinthians chapter 13 into 14 we see that many spiritual gifts were temporary until the completed canon of scripture. Satan tries to tickle the emotions and lead Believers astray with false doctrine and miraculous signs and wonders, it is all demonic counterfeits.