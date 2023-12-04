BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Creative Machine! - Chad Stewart
Liberty Monks Podcast
Liberty Monks Podcast
71 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
10 views • 12/04/2023

Renowned author Chad Stewart joins The Liberty Monks. He emphasizes the need to support kids with better guidance, education, and creativity to help them thrive and discusses how parental involvement, fostering creativity at home, and challenging outdated education systems are crucial for children's creative development. Chad is a man on a mission to save the future of our children.


Chad Robert Stewart is an international award-winning and bestselling author, creativity educator, global strategist, prominent speaker, and prolific writer. Chad founded the prestigious Britfield Institute, dedicated to creativity and literacy; and Devonfield, a media empire committed to the highest quality in education, publishing, and film production. One of the most awarded books in fiction, the Britfield & the Lost Crown series is transforming literature and education while bringing encouragement to children and families worldwide. With the first of seven Britfield movies in development, the Theatrical Play (February 2023), and the Global Book Tours (2023-25), it is estimated that Britfield will surpass the C. S. Lewis and Tolkien series in worldwide sales and impact. The first live-action Britfield movie is projected to become one of the highest grossing films in cinematic history.


You can see Chad's work and order his book series at ⁠www.Britfield.com⁠ and ⁠www.BritfieldInstitute.org⁠


Find all of the latest Liberty Monks Freedom Gear at www.libertymonks.com/shop


LISTEN TO ALL EPISODES ON SPOTIFY, I-TUNES, ANCHOR AND LIBERTYMONKS.COM


WATCH SELECT EPISODES ON RUMBLE, BRIGHTEON,


PLEASE SUBSCRIBE AT WWW.LIBERTYMONKS.COM TO KEEP UP TO DATE ON ALL OF OUR CURRENT EPISODES!

Keywords
educationstewartinvolvement
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy