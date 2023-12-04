The Creative Machine! - Chad Stewart

Renowned author Chad Stewart joins The Liberty Monks. He emphasizes the need to support kids with better guidance, education, and creativity to help them thrive and discusses how parental involvement, fostering creativity at home, and challenging outdated education systems are crucial for children's creative development. Chad is a man on a mission to save the future of our children.





Chad Robert Stewart is an international award-winning and bestselling author, creativity educator, global strategist, prominent speaker, and prolific writer. Chad founded the prestigious Britfield Institute, dedicated to creativity and literacy; and Devonfield, a media empire committed to the highest quality in education, publishing, and film production. One of the most awarded books in fiction, the Britfield & the Lost Crown series is transforming literature and education while bringing encouragement to children and families worldwide. With the first of seven Britfield movies in development, the Theatrical Play (February 2023), and the Global Book Tours (2023-25), it is estimated that Britfield will surpass the C. S. Lewis and Tolkien series in worldwide sales and impact. The first live-action Britfield movie is projected to become one of the highest grossing films in cinematic history.





