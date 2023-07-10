© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(July 10, 2023) The film 'Sound of Freedom' hit #1 in America on July 4th. On the War Room with Steve Bannon, the co-founder of VidAngel explains how ‘Sound Of Freedom’ broke every Hollywood industry rule and came out on top!
Angel Studios: https://www.angel.com/
Steve Bannon's War Room: https://rumble.com/v2z89ua-how-sound-of-freedom-broke-every-industry-rule-and-crushed-hollywood-movies.html