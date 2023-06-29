MEP Clare Daly ☘️ Talks about the EU's Desire to Wreck Lebanon - the Role of Israel

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MEP Clare Daly ☘️ talks about the desire to wreck Lebanon.
Lebanon wracked by hyperinflation, a society on its knees and what do we in the EU have to offer? The same old IMF story.
Ordinary people never benefit from this kind of medicine.
Neoliberal economic interference must be tackled if the people of Lebanon are to be free