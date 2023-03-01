🚨FBI Dir Christopher Wray said that the origin of COVID was likely the result of a laboratory leak in China

BREAKING: FBI Director Christopher Wray said that the origin of COVID was likely the result of a laboratory leak in China

BIOCLANDESTINE ON TELEGRAM: We can’t get answers, texts, docs, ANYTHING from Wray and the FBI for YEARS… and he suddenly volunteers to go on Fox News to admit C19 came from a lab?

The Deep State are trying to hijack the Right-wing narrative in transition, now that the lab-leak cat is out of the bag.

The enemy recognize they can’t keep the lid on the lab origin anymore. So while the narrative transitions, they are trying to bait the Right-wing “CHINA”.

This is why Wray went on Fox News not CNN. The Deep State are targeting the Right, hoping to divert the trail.

It’s a TRAP!