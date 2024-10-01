Podcast #35 - Deep Down The Rabbit Hole w/ Charlie Robinson

On this episode I was a guest on the Macroaggressions Podcast hosted by Charlie Robinson and we went deep down the rabbit hole showing the connections and the grip of control that the Anunnaki and their bloodlines have on this planet, their influence on the Bible, Admiral Byrd and Antarctica and why most people don’t understand that the god that they are worshipping isn’t the Creator of The Universe but in fact is Satan who is an extraterrestrial being aka an Anunna god.





Connect with Charlie via any of the links below:





Website - https://www.macroaggressions.io/

Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/show/5NjueKLTNtwLCRCzljYWtQ

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/macroaggressions_podcast/

Twitter/X - https://x.com/macroaggressio3





Connect with me via any of the links below:





Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/TheConsciousMan7

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/todd.cave.790

Instagram - @adriano_246 - https://www.instagram.com/adriano_246/

@theconsciousman7 - https://www.instagram.com/theconsciousman7podcast/

Twitter/X - @adriano_246 - https://x.com/adriano_246

Todd & Me Merch - https://amzn.to/4dcZFTD (US)

https://amzn.to/3YmgY0d (UK and Europe)

Email - [email protected]





***Disclaimer: As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases