Talking about the CCP police state in the USA a few years back then would be labeled as a conspiracy theorist, until the recent arrest of the two CCP spies in Manhattan finally brought this to light.
幾年前在美國談中共警察國家會被貼上陰謀論的標籤，直到最近兩名中共特務在曼哈頓被捕才讓這一切終於曝光。
