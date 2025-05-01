BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
JUAN O SAVIN | Securing Democracy: Executive Orders and the Push for Voter Integrity
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
48 views • 4 months ago

Discussions around executive orders aimed at reforming the U.S. electoral system to ensure voter integrity. Key proposals include transitioning to a one-day, hand-counted paper ballot system for federal elections, eliminating voting machines, requiring government-issued ID, and cleaning up voter rolls.


The conversation underscores the challenges of state compliance, potential resistance, and the broader context of these reforms as part of a larger effort to combat election fraud.


Juan also references a proposed executive order designed to strengthen these measures and anticipates significant public and legal battles ahead. The overarching goal is to restore trust in the electoral process by implementing transparent, secure, and verifiable voting practices.


THIS IS AN EXCERPT FROM THE FULL SHOW BELOW: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/updates-with-juan-osavin-deep-state-at-the-vatican-pope-schwab-and-the-battle-for-the-church/


