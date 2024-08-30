Who will you worship on that fateful day? (1)

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on Sabbath evening, August 30, 2024.





Special thanks to the Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church for producing the video. Our apologies for the poor quality of the video resulting from poor Wifi internet services.





In John 4:23-24, Christ says: But the hour cometh, and now is, when the true worshippers shall worship the Father in spirit and in truth: for the Father seeketh such to worship Him. 24 God is a Spirit: and they that worship Him must worship Him in spirit and in truth.





The holy ten commandments of God represent truth in Psalm 119:142, 151 of which God’s 7th day Sabbath commandment is part of.





According to God’s end time first angel’s message in Revelation 14:6-7, we are to WORSHIP God Who made heaven and earth and the sea and the fountain of waters. God’s 7th day Sabbath commandment identifies God as the Creator Who made heaven and earth, the sea and all that in them is. Thus, the true worship of God is directly linked to the observance of God’s holy 7th day Sabbath commandment.





In the United States, the second beast of Revelation 13:11-16, the Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025 is pushing for roman catholic, non biblical doctrines to be introduced in American government policy and in social policy with the Vatican’s ‘common good’ initiative of which SUNday laws are part of. SUNday laws including enforced SUNday rest and WORSHIP is part of the false system of worship of the Vatican beast. Enforced SUNday rest and WORSHIP will be the mark of the Vatican beast.





On the flip side of the coin, public weekly 7th day Sabbath rest and worship is part of God’s true system of worship which, again, God calls upon EVERYONE to come to the true worship Him in spirit and in truth in John 4:23-24 and Revelation 14:6-7.





But the world’s citizens, whose names are not written in the Lamb’s book of life, will worship the pope in Revelation 13:8. How? By accepting the pope’s mark with their mind which is found IN the forehead or IN his hand by not working on SUNday, which is the false papal ‘sabbath’.





Again, a person will worship the Vatican’s pope by accepting with their mind, which is IN their forehead, the pope’s mark of enforced weekly public SUNday rest and WORSHIP, and thus, they will be able to buy or sell according to Revelation 13:17. This evil mark of the Vatican beast goes CONTRARY to God’s holy and permanent 7th day Sabbath, which is part of God’s true system of worship!





Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

Websites: www.ssremnant.org & www.sdcministries.org

Email: pastor Craig at [email protected]