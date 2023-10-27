BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Double Standards - White House spokesman was asked an awkward Question - could Not Determine whether Strikes on the Gaza Strip complied with International Humanitarian Law
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
69 views • 10/27/2023

 “That is, you were able to quickly determine that Russia is targeting civilians, but you cannot determine that Israel is committing war crimes?” .

A White House spokesman was asked an awkward question after he said the US could not determine whether strikes on the Gaza Strip complied with international humanitarian law.

AND:

White House NSC spokesman John Kirby:

“Israel owes no one justification, and will have no red lines.”

Adding:

⚡️Israel is committing war crimes in Gaza - UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights
Adding:

The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs has labeled Amnesty International an anti-Semitic organization following its statements about war crimes from both sides of the conflict.

Cynthia... that word they always use when a verbal attack.


Keywords
russiaisraelpalestineukrainegazarussianwest bankukrainiansmo
