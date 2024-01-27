Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
President Charles de Gaulle made France first major Western power to be mutually recognized by the People's Republic of China, 27 January 1964
channel image
China Rising Radio Sinoland
167 Subscribers
66 views
Published a month ago

Read the full transcript and take advantage of many references and resources, by clicking on this hyperlink,

 

 Where to find me…

 

China Rising Radio Sinoland:

https://chinarising.puntopress.com

 

Daily news: https://twitter.com/44_Days

Daily news: https://t.me/jeffjbrown

 

I write shorter pieces on Seek Truth From Facts (STFF),

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/category/cwg/

 

And edit STFF’s Guest Submissions,

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/guess-submissions/

 

STFF Substack:

https://jeffjbrown.substack.com/

 

Give a gift subscription: https://jeffjbrown.substack.com/subscribe?&gift=true

Keywords
britainfrance1964charles de gaullepeoples republic of chinadiplomatic recognition27 january 1964

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket