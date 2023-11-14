Phase 3 Of The Great Reset Marches Forward-NOW THE END BEGINS-NOV 13 2023

The global community is preparing to welcome a king who comes with a 7-year throne, and everything we are watching take place is all in preparation of his arrival.

For the vast majority of people, the headlines went dark on March 16th of 2020, and have stayed that way ever since. True, the subject matter has changed over time, we’re no longer talking about lockdowns and mandatory vaccinations, but the overarching mood and sentiment remains fixed. It seems like we have gone from one calamity to another in rapid-fire succession, in a downward spiral from which there has been no respite. Welcome to Day 1,337 of 15 Days To Flatten The Curve, also accurately called the Great Reset, Phase 3 of which began on October 7th with the largest single-day slaughter of Jews since the Holocaust.

“Woe unto you that desire the day of the LORD! to what end is it for you? the day of the LORD is darkness, and not light. As if a man did flee from a lion, and a bear met him; or went into the house, and leaned his hand on the wall, and a serpent bit him.” Amos 5:18,19 (KJB)

On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, we have arrived somewhere, but the headlines don’t give us our exact location. To ascertain that information, we need to open the pages of God’s preserved word as found within our King James Bibles. When we do that, we quickly find much evidence to suggest we are in the midst of the beginning of sorrows that leads up to the removal of the Church in the rapture, that when consummated, plunges the Jews and Israel into the time of Jacob’s trouble. Our plate is overflowing with ‘wars and rumours of war’ as are the cups for ‘famines, pestilences, and earthquakes in diverse places’. You see, the global community is preparing to welcome a king who comes with a 7-year throne, and everything we are watching take place is all in preparation of his arrival. Today on the Podcast, we give you a major end times updates on, well, everything.