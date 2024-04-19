Trusted Leaders Lie - Nebraska Top Five Liars, Cheats, and Thieves in Congress (Part 1 of 3)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Nebraska’s Top Five Trusted Leaders in Congress are asking for you to trust them again so they can lie, cheat, and steal in Washington DC. You can trust these leading Liars to lie to your face about the border and national defense but then pay for the open border and pay for all the foreign soldier’s, cartel gang member’s, and Jihad terrorist's air plane tickets, luxury hotel rooms, and prepaid debit cards. So remember these Liars, Cheats, and Thieves when its time to vote in the Nebraska Primaries on Tuesday May 14 and vote for all the top Republican challengers because the only thing that you can trust about thee Incumbent Imbeciles is that these Untrustworthy Leading Losers will Lie, Cheat, and Steal.
Vote John Glen Weaver
https://www.weaverforsenate.com/
Vote Dan Frei
https://www.weaverforsenate.com/
Vote Michael Connely
https://www.connelyforcongress.com/
Vote John Walz
https://magawalz.com/index.php/home
Vote Arron Kowalski
https://www.arronforsenate.com/
