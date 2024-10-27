© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Ukrainian soldiers transferred to the Kursk region are being massively replaced by Latin American mercenaries. In particular, Brazilian and Portuguese mercenaries have been spotted near Chasovy Yar. The "hodgepodge" of all language groups is no longer encountered as often as last year. Either the number of mercenaries themselves has significantly decreased, or they have been divided strictly by language groups.
Mirrored - December1991
