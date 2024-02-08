WAR ROOM [1 of 3] Thursday 2/8/24 • BIDEN ‘WILLFULLY’ KEPT CLASSIFIED MATERIALS, HAD ‘POOR MEMORY’ • Infowars

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
COVERAGE OF TUCKER CARLSON’S VLADIMIR PUTIN INTERVIEW WITH COMMENTARY FROM ALEX JONES, OWEN SHROYER & OTHERS
Alex Jones joins War Room to cover the most important conversation of the 21st century!
Watch & share this broadcast for breaking news and vital analysis globalists DO NOT want you to hear!
• Follow @RealAlexJones on X
• https://www.givesendgo.com/savealex
• JonesCrowder.com
*** RonGibsonChannel SUPPORT AND CHANNEL LINKS IN ONE PLACE ***
Please Help Support And Share On All Of Your Social Media
https://bio.link/rongibsonchannel
*** Direct Full Show Links - VIDEO or MP3 ***
https://allmylinks.com/rongibsonchannel
INFOWARS LINKS
• https://www.InfowarsStore.com
• https://www.PrepareToday.com
#news #infowars #politics #AlexJones #RonGibson