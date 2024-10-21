Navigating Life’s Detours and Delays Without Losing Your Mind - Elizabeth Laing Thompson

There’s always something we’re waiting on, and women are especially impacted by this feeling - there’s always something else we feel we may need to fulfill our lives! It is this very feeling and real wrestling that inspired Elizabeth Laing Thompson to write her book, When God Says Wait: Navigating Life’s Detours and Delays Without Losing Your Faith, Your Friends, or Your Mind. Waiting on dreams and waiting on the fulfillment of the deepest desires of our hearts can sometimes damage our relationship with God. Does He not love us enough to answer our prayers? These types of difficult questions are important to consider, and Elizabeth reminds us that, “Waiting can test our relationship with God.” How will it test you? Will you choose to trust Him?











TAKEAWAYS





Some things we cannot attain ourselves and must wait on God alone





We’ve got to love and live the life we HAVE even as we wait and pray for the life we WANT





If it matters to us, it matters to God





We sometimes project our own insecurities onto God when we don’t get a response from Him









