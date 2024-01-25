French farmers dump manure in McDonald’s

French farmers have protested McDonald’s with the most traditional of dirty protests: dumping a huge pile of manure inside the restaurant. Like many French protests involving manure, the protesters weren’t all that interested in spreading their demands around, just the manure, but it appears to be part of a long series of farmer protests in France surrounding low wages, overregulation and government mismanagement. Except this time, it was about coffee.

Apparently, a group of farmers on their way to spread manure at a different protest asked workers at a branch of McDonald’s in Agen for some free solidarity coffee. They were told ‘non.’ As revenge, a suspiciously dirty bale of straw was distributed throughout the restaurant.

McDonald’s had been criticized in the past by French farmers for using imported rather than domestic meats and unfair business practices, although this would mark the first time they have been criticized for the non-zero price of their coffee for protesting French farmers. The farmers themselves have been criticized, however, for taking petty revenge on minimum-wage workers, who will now have to clean up the mess.





