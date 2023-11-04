BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Doctor Mike on Diets: Ketogenic Diet | Diet Review
Creative SA
Creative SA
1 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
70 views • 11/04/2023

Hey guys! I am back with the next installment of my diet review series. This week I am covering the incredibly popular ketogenic diet. Within the last year or two, the keto diet has soared in popularity and I can understand why. It is a simple diet where counting calories isn't important (who wants to count calories) and you get to eat a bunch of really delicious foods. If you are curious, the name of the diet comes from the ketone bodies produced within your body as a result of switching your body to fuel itself through fats instead of carbs. This is also referred to as a state of ketosis. https://tinyurl.com/bdca9uxb

Keywords
keto dietketo diet for beginnersketo diet planketo diet meal planketo diet recipesketo diet foodsketo diet food listhow to start keto dietis keto diet safeketo diet and epilepsyketo diet and kidney diseaseatkins vs keto diet
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy