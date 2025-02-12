BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
🚀 World Impact News - Episode 17: NASA, The North Pole & AI Intelligence with David Beverly Sr. ❄️🤖
Med Bed and Anti Aging Tech
28 followers
7 months ago

🚀 World Impact News - Episode 17: NASA, The North Pole & AI Intelligence with David Beverly Sr. ❄️🤖


📅 Episode 17 - Featuring David Beverly Sr.

In this thought-provoking episode of World Impact News, we sit down with David Beverly Sr., a former NASA engineer, to discuss groundbreaking topics like space exploration, the mysteries of the North Pole, and the rise of Artificial Intelligence (AI). 🌎🚀


🔹 Guest: David Beverly Sr.

With years of experience at NASA, David Beverly Sr. brings deep insights into technology, AI, and Earth's uncharted territories. We also explore his latest book, which uncovers hidden truths about science, space, and the future of humanity. 📖✨


📌 Timestamps & Highlights

⏳ 00:00 - Intro 📢 Overview of today’s topics

⏳ 02:10 - Meet David Beverly Sr. 🎙️ His journey from NASA to AI research

⏳ 06:45 - The North Pole: Myths vs. Reality ❄️ Secrets hidden in the Arctic

⏳ 12:30 - AI Intelligence & The Future of Humanity 🤖 How AI is reshaping the world

⏳ 18:20 - David Beverly Sr.'s Book Discussion 📚 Exploring deep truths in his latest work

⏳ 22:40 - Final Thoughts & Q&A 🤔 Expert insights & audience questions


🚀 Why Watch?

✅ Gain insights from a former NASA engineer

✅ Discover the truths about the North Pole & space exploration

✅ Learn how AI is transforming industries and the future of work

✅ Get a sneak peek into David Beverly Sr.'s latest book 📖


Keywords
nasaworld impact newsthe north pole
