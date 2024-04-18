BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Iran/Israel. Missouri goes after homeschooling. Police staffing. Central Bank doomsday book. Taxes..
BehindTheLinePodcast
BehindTheLinePodcast
96 views • 04/18/2024

Iran attacks Israel. Missouri goes after homeschooler families, why it should matter to you. Police staffing levels across the country are historically low especially in Dem cities - Seattle is really bad. WA's magazine ban declared unconstitutional and given and injunction and then stayed in historically record time. Did you know yhe Central Bank has a "doomsday" book? Well they do. Did you file your tax return? April 15th was tax day - make sure you pay your Master.


#israelwar #Iran #missleattack #Missouri #sb127 #homeschool #policestaffing #police #lawenforcement #democratcities #democratpolicies #centralbank #fed #economiccollapse #doomsdaybook #doomsday #magazineban #gunlaws #secondamendment #april15 #taxes #taxday #behindtheline #shtfnews #leftcoastnews #conservativepodcast #conservativeviews #conservativevalues #prep #prepper #shtf #survival

 



Keywords
collapseconstitutionconservativemissouribreaking newseconomic collapsedem policiesdoomsdayconservative podcastcivil rightscorrupt politiciansconservative newscriminal justicehomeschoolbe preparedbanking systemdoomsday prepperbiden administrationcity preppingdemocrats destroy americacriminal justice systemdemocrat policiesbehind the line podcastbehind the lineiran attacks israel
