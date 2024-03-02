Family Makes Tough Decision To Put Aging Grandpa In US Senate

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It's something millions of Americans will wrestle with at some point in their lives. Parents and grandparents get older and eventually, the family has to make a tough call. Is grandpa safe to live on his own, or is it best if he's around people his own age in the United States Senate?
