THIRD TEMPLE Part 4, ANTICHRIST TRUMP and CLOSE ENCOUNTERS of the DRONE KIND
End the global reset
65 followers
1
57 views • 5 months ago

This is one video that I recommend you see. Whether Donald Trump is the Antichrist of the false prophet it doesn't matter because he is one of the two. If he is not then why did these biblical scriptures seem to describe him. You might ask how? Most of this is fact and some of it is theory where I should say guesses for now. But very good ones. And what does this have to do with the drones be inside it around the world? I have a theory. And this theory hopefully over the next few weeks we'll develop even more

You can email me for questions or comments yet [email protected]

Go to the warning website of Larry McGuire for even better information at

Larrygmeguiar2.com

ussolardestructionharbingereclipse april eight
