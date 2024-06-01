UNVACCINATED PEOPLE WHO REGRETTED THEIR DECISION - PART ONE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In the spirit of checkur6, I've created my own compilation video. It took me two long weeks of tedious work pouring over the records of these fools. Here's what I came up with.
Please share this everywhere! People need to know the mistakes made by these tinfoil hat kooks!
- Kurgan
Music: The Cult - She Sells Sanctuary
https://invidious.drgns.space/watch?v=cts0VN1-wgk
Mirrored - The Kurgan Report
