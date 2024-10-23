Dr. Angus Dalgleish Informs Port Hedland Council of Alarming Ramifications of DNA Contamination

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
During the Special Council Meeting at Port Hedland Town on Friday 11 October, the gallery was cleared for a "confidential session" during which councillors watched this video of Professor Angus Dalgleish speaking on the alarming ramifications of DNA contamination as found in Pfizer and Moderna injectable product vials from Australia.
Learn more here:
https://nzdsos.com/2024/10/13/people-power-makes-traction-in-port-hedland-western-australia/
and from the
VIDEO SOURCE: https://julesonthebeach.substack.com/p/all-537-australian-councils-to-receive
Mirrored - Alice Springs To Mind
