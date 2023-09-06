The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 277 - Resurrection

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this video i want to examine the topic of RESURRECTION from the dead!
In the midst of this “NEW NORMAL,” Slo-Mo Medical Squeeze it is easy to
lose sight of the very reason why God has saved us. It is the
RESURRECTION that ensures our Eternal Hope. The word Resurrection in
English is “Anastasis” in Greek consisting of aná, "up, again" and
hístēmi, "to stand") – literally, "stand up" (or "stand again"),
referring to physical resurrection (of the body). To be resurrected is
literally to be made to rise and stand on one’s feet again in newness of
life. If we have REPENTED, been WATER BAPTIZED and SPIRIT BAPTIZED then
we are SAVED by the Blood of the Lamb if we continue to walk in
Holiness and put an end to all sin in our lives. Is that possible? Yes
it is. If you have done these things then you have OBEYED God’s
righteous commands in his Word and you can be assured that you are right
with God. At some near future moment we are going to face death and our
body is going to perish from corruption. God has promised to resurrect
our bodies back to life.
Learn more at: darknessisfalling.com
How To Get Born Again and Become A Child of God!
darknessisfalling.com/how-to-get-saved.html
Following Jesus Christ & Counting the Cost!
darknessisfalling.com/counting-the-cost.html
The Holy Spirit
darknessisfalling.com/the-holy-spirit.html
The Roman Catholic “Mark Of The Beast”
darknessisfalling.com/mark-of-the-beast.html
The Jesuit Vatican New Age Deception
darknessisfalling.com/the-jesuits-new-age-deception.html
The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire Video Series - Twelve Pages - 311 Videos
darknessisfalling.com/dif-jesuit-vatican-shadow-empire-video-series-225455.html
Face Book - Darkness Is Falling Video Series
facebook.com/william.boot.7
Rumble - Darkness Is Falling Video Series
rumble.com/c/c-360625?page=5
Rumble - Darkness Is Falling 2 Backup Channel,
BitChute - Darkness Is Falling, Instagram - darknessisfalling.truth
You Tube - Darkness Is Falling Channels 1 + 3, Darkness Is Falling - pilled.net, Darkness Is Falling New Tube