The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 277 - Resurrection

In this video i want to examine the topic of RESURRECTION from the dead! In the midst of this "NEW NORMAL," Slo-Mo Medical Squeeze it is easy to lose sight of the very reason why God has saved us. It is the RESURRECTION that ensures our Eternal Hope. The word Resurrection in English is "Anastasis" in Greek consisting of aná, "up, again" and hístēmi, "to stand") – literally, "stand up" (or "stand again"), referring to physical resurrection (of the body). To be resurrected is literally to be made to rise and stand on one's feet again in newness of life. If we have REPENTED, been WATER BAPTIZED and SPIRIT BAPTIZED then we are SAVED by the Blood of the Lamb if we continue to walk in Holiness and put an end to all sin in our lives. Is that possible? Yes it is. If you have done these things then you have OBEYED God's righteous commands in his Word and you can be assured that you are right with God. At some near future moment we are going to face death and our body is going to perish from corruption. God has promised to resurrect our bodies back to life.


