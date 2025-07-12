BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Star Wars - The Clone Wars (2002, Playstation 2)
FuerstBitmarck
FuerstBitmarck
7 followers
12 views • 2 months ago

Star Wars - The Clone Wars (known as Star Wars - La Guerra dei Cloni in Italy and Star Wars - Las Guerras Clon in Spain) is an action game developed by Pandemic Studios and published by LucasArts (in North America) and Activision (in Europe). The game also came out for Gamecube and Xbox.

The game is a tie in to the second film of the prequel trilogy, Attack of the Clones. It starts off with following Mace Windu on his way with a cohort of Jedi to rescue Anakin and Obi-Wan in the finale of the film, then switches to Anakin and Obi-Wan fighting in the Clone Wars after the events of the film.

The game can be played either from a first-person or third-person perspective. The game is divided into missions which again has various objectives. Between objectives, the game often switches gameplay, similar to Rebel Assault. You might change your vehicle or continue on foot. A control various airborne or ground-based vehicles, weapons and other features wil vary, of course. When you're on foot, you can use your lightsaber (either by slashing, or by throwing it), and use a force attack which takes some time to recharge after use.

Keywords
star warsactivisionplaystation 2action gamelucasartspandemic studios
